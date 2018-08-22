Ubisoft Confirms No ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Game Next Year

The Assassin’s Creed franchise is a longstanding one but before the incredible comeback of the Egyptian adventure Origins, many thought the series was growing stale and more of the same. Because of that, Ubisoft regrouped and cancelled their yearly release schedule. Since Origins released last year and now we’re getting Odyssey, many were wondering if the team went back on their original promise to step back and take their time with each entry. Luckily, Ubisoft just confirmed that they are absolutely still staying on course with their promise and that with all of the new features Odyssey has in store, that will be their focus on 2019 rather than a new title all together.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot recently sat down with our sister site over at GameSpot to talk about the future of the series and assure fans that they were not going back to the yearly cycle of rushed games.

“On Assassin’s, we had a game [in 2018] and we have one this year, but we are not going to have a full-fledged Assassin’s next year,” the CEO told the site. “It’s just because the team were working separately, so we have two games now, one year after the other. But next year you’re not going to have a fully fledged one.”

Does the no “full-fledged” title mean a spin-off or more DLC Instead? Guillemot replied, “What you’ll have is lots of content coming on [Assassin’s Creed Odyssey]. The team really want to give, on a regular basis, some new possibilities for play, so when you get [Odyssey] this year, you’re going to get in for a couple of years, actually.”

The decision to step away from the cyclic trap of “we need to get this game out by this time no matter the cost” really put a damper on the franchise. Following Unity, the fan reaction to the series as a whole really went downhill and forced each Ubisoft studio assigned to the AC team to reflect back on how they lost track of what started out as an amazing adventure.

Luckily, Origins brought a new lease on life for the games and fan enthusiasm has been at an all time high. With Odyssey doing a lot of firsts for the series such as dialogue wheels, romance options, male or female protagonist, and more – that hiatus was time worth spent.

What do you think about the pivot that the Assassin’s Creed games? Excited to see what Odyssey has in store on October 5? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us all about it!