One of the Best Assassin’s Creed Games on Sale for Just $3

One of the best Assassin’s Creed games is on sale for just $2.99, the cheapest it has ever been. The Assassin’s Creed series has only been around since 2007, but with Assassin’s Creed: Shadows on the horizon there have been 14 mainline installments in this amount of time. 14 mainline installments in 17 years, plus countless spin-offs. As a result, it feels like the Assassin’s Creed series has been around longer than just 17 years.

While some Assassin’s Creed fans prefer the modern Assassin’s Creed games — which are more open-world RPGs than linear stealth games — the majority of fans agree the series peaked a long time ago. Games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins have their fans, but the original Assassin’s Creed games were no doubt the pinnacle of the series.

A few different Assassin’s Creed games get thrown around as the greatest installment in the series. The one most frequently referenced is no doubt Assassin’s Creed 2, which released in 2009. However, there are many who make the case that it was the installment that followed in 2010, part two of the Ezio trilogy, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, that is the best installment in the long-running series. Whatever the case, it is this installment that is only $2.99 on GameStop right now.

As Assassin’s Creed fans will know, there are only two modern ways to play Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood. One of these ways is Steam, where the game is currently on sale for $4.99. The other way is to pick up an Xbox 360 copy and play it on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. And that is exactly what Xbox fans can do right now for just $2.99, courtesy of GameStop.

The game is also a part of the Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, but this requires buying extra games. Meanwhile, on PlayStation there is no way to buy the game without breaking out a PS3.

How long this deal is going to be available, we don’t know. GameStop does not disclose this information. That said, below you can read more about the game in case you are unfamiliar with it.

“Live and breathe as Ezio, a legendary Master Assassin, in his enduring struggle against the powerful Templar Order. He must journey into Italy’s greatest city, Rome, center of power, greed and corruption to strike at the heart of the enemy,” reads an official description of the game. Defeating the corrupt tyrants entrenched there will require not only strength, but leadership, as Ezio commands an entire Brotherhood who will rally to his side. Only by working together can the Assassins defeat their mortal enemies.”

The game’s official description continues: “And for the first time, introducing an award-winning multiplayer layer that allows you to choose from a wide range of unique characters, each with their own signature weapons and assassination techniques, and match your skills against other players from around the world. It’s time to join the Brotherhood.”

For more Assassin’s Creed coverage — including all of the latest Assassin’s Creed news, all of the latest Assassin’s Creed rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Assassin’s Creed deals — click here.