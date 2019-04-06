‘God of War’ Director Proposes Crossover With Vikings-Themed ‘Assassin’s Creed’

Earlier this week, an Easter egg was discovered in Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 that was a pretty glaring tease that the next Assassin’s Creed — or at least a future Assassin’s Creed — will bring players to the land of the Vikings. Then, a day later, Kotaku — an outlet known for reliable reporting and for its scoops on Assassin’s Creed — confirmed that the next installment will arrive in 2020 (something we already essentially knew) and will star Vikings. Unfortunately, that was all Kotaku divulged, but it did note that it’s known about this for quite some time.

That all said, Cory Barlog, the creative director of last year’s PS4 exclusive God of War, quote-tweeted the Kotaku report and potentially teased a crossover.

As you can see, the tweet is more of a light-hearted suggestion than a tease of an actual crossover in the works. But who knows what could happen. Tweets have been the starting points for many crossovers in the past, so maybe it will be for this one as well.

In reality, Sony Interactive Entertainment probably wouldn’t be interested in an actual crossover of significance, but I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s an Easter egg or quest or reference that pays homage to Kratos. Or maybe at the end of the game, it’s revealed that it was Kratos in the Animus the whole time. The former is more likely, but I like the sound of the latter much better.

Whatever the case, if the next Assassin’s Creed isn’t releasing until fall 2020, then we probably won’t be hearing about until spring 2020. Of course, with no Assassin’s Creed coming this year, the door is open for Watch Dogs 3 to release this fall. And while Ubisoft has yet to announce the game itself, it’s already leaked, and according to the leak, it’s going to take place in London.

