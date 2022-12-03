New Assassin's Creed Report Has Both Good and Bad News

A new report about the Assassin's Creed franchise has mostly bad news, but there is some good news for fans of the Ubisoft series. The biggest tidbit in the report is about Assassin's Creed Mirage, next year's new Assassin's Creed game tentatively slated for a "2023" release. The report claims the game will specifically release sometime in August of next year. What day exactly isn't divulged though. This in itself isn't bad news, but the context that comes with it is.

According to the report, it was supposed to release earlier in the year but was internally delayed for what is supposedly the second time. Obviously, two internal delays aren't the greatest sign. The report also suggests the cross-gen nature of the game -- or in other words, the technical limitations of last-gen hardware -- could be causing some issues.

Adding to this the report claims that another game in the series under the codename Project Red is having issues in development. Right now, it's said to be aiming for a 2024 release, but these issues may delay it to 2025.

The final game mentioned is where the good news comes into play. There's apparently a third game in development under the codename Project Hexe, which is reportedly aiming to release in 2026. And unlike Project Red, it may actually hit this date because development is apparently going well. According to the report, the game has received "overwhelming positivity during its proof-of-concept stages and could start full production soon."

All of this information comes the way of Insider Gaming, and more specifically, via Tom Henderson, a very reliable industry and leaker. This isn't to say all of the information is accurate though. And even if it is all accurate this could change over time like many things to do. That said, the point is the source is good.

As for Ubisoft itself, it's not commented on this report and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Are you excited for Assassin's Creed Mirage?