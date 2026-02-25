Next Assassin’s Creed Game Gets Concerning Update

The next game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise has received a new development update that’s somewhat concerning. Long before Assassin’s Creed Shadows was released, Ubisoft announced the title that would end up coming after it. This game, still only known as Codename Hexe, is reportedly going to be more horror-adjacent in nature and will be set in proximity to the European witch trials. While news on Hexe hasn’t been plentiful since its reveal, a new report has shed light on a sizable development that has transpired behind the scenes.

Coming by way of VGC, it has been reported that the creative director of Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe, Clint Hocking, is no longer at Ubisoft. Hocking, who is a longtime veteran at Ubisoft, most notably worked on two of the earliest games in the Splinter Cell franchise and also served as creative director on Far Cry 2. While Hocking was now serving as the creative lead on Hexe, he will now be replaced by Jean Guesdon, who was promoted by Ubisoft this week to serve as the new head of content on the Assassin’s Creed series.

“We sincerely thank [Clint] for his vision, creative contributions, and dedication over the years, and we wish him the very best in his next chapter,” Ubisoft said of Hocking’s departure. “Development on Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe continues with a seasoned team. The game will deliver something distinctive within the Assassin’s Creed franchise. We look forward to sharing more information in the future.”

This Move Could Delay AC Hexe

While it’s never great to hear that a creative director has been replaced on a project midway through its development, this is far from the first time this situation has played out. As such, there’s no reason to immediately worry that Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe is going to turn out poorly without Hocking at the wheel.

What this could mean, however, is that Hexe might be a bit further down the road than anticipated. With Guesdon now stepping in as creative lead on Hexe, he might look to refine the game in certain ways or look to incorporate new elements. As such, this could result in the next mainline Assassin’s Creed game getting delayed by just a bit to account for these overhauls within Ubisoft.

For now, Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe doesn’t even have a broad launch window, nor have platforms for the game been confirmed. Hopefully, these details will start to emerge later in 2026.

