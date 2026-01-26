Assassin’s Creed Games Reportedly Getting Big Upgrades From Ubisoft

Popular Assassin’s Creed games from the past are reportedly set to receive some big upgrades from Ubisoft in the future. This past week, Ubisoft surprised Far Cry fans by releasing 60fps patches for Far Cry 3, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, and Far Cry Primal on modern platforms. In the wake of this release going over so well with fans, it has now been claimed that Ubisoft is looking to do something similar in the future with the Assassin’s Creed series.

According to reporter Tom Henderson, Ubisoft is now looking to turn its attention to the Assassin’s Creed franchise when it comes to new 60fps upgrades. Henderson specifically mentioned that Assassin’s Creed Unity is an entry that could get this feature first. Upon its launch in 2014, Unity was riddled with bugs and performance issues, leading to it becoming one of the worst-received games in the saga. Over time, though, this consensus on Unity has shifted, which has resulted in many seeing it as one of the more impressive Assassin’s Creed titles. For it to potentially get improved to run at 60fps would make the game better than ever before and could lead to a whole new audience returning to it.

As for other Assassin’s Creed games that might get improved to run at 60fps, Henderson didn’t mention any other entries by name. However, based on what has happened in the past, we have a better idea of what we could expect. Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey were all updated previously to run at 60fps, which means they aren’t in need of this functionality. This could result in other titles like Assassin’s Creed III, Assassin’s Creed Rogue, or even the Ezio trilogy getting updated alongside Unity.

Conversely, the next mainline Assassin’s Creed game, still only known as Codename Hexe, remains in development and has not received any new info from Ubisoft in quite some time. News on this project could come about at some point in 2026 that would clarify its plans for launch. Prior to the release of Hexe, a remake of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag is also reportedly in the pipeline, but this game seems to have recently been delayed by Ubisoft following massive overhauls at the company.

