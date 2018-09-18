‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Partners Up With Alexa In the Most Hilarious Way Possible

Though you can’t play the full game like Bethesda’s hilarious spoof with their Skyrim for Alexa game, Ubisoft is getting in on their own fun for their upcoming Assassin’s Creed Odyssey release.

There’s a new skill for Alexa owners, which can be seen in the video above, that puts Alexios – one of the two protagonists players can choose from – at the helm of the communicative devices. You can get hints for the game, have him tell you jokes, or just randomly talk to it like most people do with their Alexa.

The choice is yours.

There are over 1,500 phrases Alexa’s version of Alexios has to offer and it will become a unique asset for when the full game launches. With Assassin’s Creed Odyssey being the largest game in the franchise to date, having a little help on your side couldn’t hurt. Plus, if you choose to play as Kassandra instead of Alexios, it’s like having your cake and eating it too. Just with Spartans. And you’re not actually eating.

The Alexios skills won’t actually unlock until closer to the game’s release, which is on October 5th. However, Alexios is still available for the more mundane aspects of Alexa life.

“Alexios, tell me the weather.”

“Alexios, tell me a funny joke.”

“Alexios, tell me the secret of the universe.”

You know, the usual.

Don’t have an Alexa yet? Don’t worry, Ubisoft has you covered! The studio is currently offering a giveaway for special edition units to show off that Spartan style, which you can see below:

There are a lot of reasons for fans of the franchise, and newcomers as well, to be excited for the good news. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will take players to Ancient Greece for an ancient tale that predates every other game in the series. Not only is the narrative new, but how the game itself operates as well.

For the first time ever players can choose between a male or female protagonist, Alexios or Kassandra. In addition to choosing your own hero, the ability to engage with NPCs on a deeper level is also available bringing with it another first for the franchise: the Dialogue Wheel. Pair that with insurmountable consequences possible based on the choices players make in-game, and this RPG experience will be one for the ages.

We also recently learned the road map for the game, including episodic adventures fans can partake in, as well as a storyline DLC that will take players to the lost city of Atlantis! There will be so much to enjoy when Assassin’s Creed Odyssey drops for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on Oct. 5th!