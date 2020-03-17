Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Being Made Free for Limited Time

Later this week, one of the generation’s biggest releases is being made free-to-play on Xbox One, PS4, and PC, but only for a limited time. More specifically, Ubisoft has revealed that starting on March 19 — and running until March 22 — all players on the aforementioned platforms will be able to download and play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, for free. Of course, this free trial couldn’t come at a better time as coronavirus forces everyone home with nothing to do. Further, the trial will happen after PS5’s big reveal tomorrow, meaning it will be in position to capitalize on all of the gaming hype the reveal will inevitably create.

It’s important to note that this is a free trial, not a free download. In other words, after the aforementioned window, the game will return to normal price. If you downloaded during this time you will not be able to play it any further without copping the game outright. That said, your progress will carry over.

At the moment of publishing, it’s currently unclear whether or not players who take advantage of this free trial will be able to play the entire game, or only a section of it. Because it’s not outlined, it’s presumably the former. If it’s indeed the former, then players could theoretically beat the entire game during this period, as it only takes 40 hours to complete the main story. However, to complete the main story and the bulk of its side content, you will need 80 hours. Meanwhile, to see everything the game has to offer, you will need 120 hours.

Explore Ancient Greece for free this weekend with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Play the award-winning Assassin’s Creed title March 19 – 22. pic.twitter.com/BtG33dd3vo — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) March 17, 2020

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Below, you can read more about the 2018 game:

“Write your own epic odyssey and become a legendary Spartan hero,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Forge your destiny in a world on the brink of tearing itself apart. Influence how history unfolds in an ever-changing world shaped by your choices.”

In the most recent and related news, the release window of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed game, which hasn’t been officially announced yet, has reportedly been revealed. Meanwhile, while the next entry in the long-running series looks poised to bring players to the land of the Vikings, Ubisoft has admitted there’s interest in bringing the series to ancient China.