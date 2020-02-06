New Assassin's Creed Release Window Reportedly Revealed

For nearly a year, a new Assassin's Creed game has been subject to rumors, reports, and leaks. Sometimes it's been under the name Assassin's Creed: Kingdom, other times it's been under the name Assassin's Creed: Ragnarok. That said, almost every rumor, report, and leak about the game has agreed on two things: it will take players to the land of the Vikings and release in the latter half of 2020. Whether this is true or not, who knows, but we should be hearing more about the game in an official capacity soon. In the meanwhile, we have another report that divulges some more details on when we will see the title.

According to Kotaku's Jason Schreier, the new installment in the long-running and best-selling series will release sometime between April 2020 and March 2021. Schreier confirmed the game's release window after Ubisoft -- during its financial call today -- confirmed that it has five AAA games releasing in the aforementioned window. Three of these are the already announced Watch Dogs: Legions, Gods & Monsters, and Rainbow Six: Quarantine. Meanwhile, the other two games will be new entries in Ubisoft's "biggest franchises." Quote tweeting this news, Schreier confirmed that these two games will not be Beyond Good & Evil 2 or a new Splinter Cell, but will rather be a new Assassin's Creed and Far Cry.

Unfortunately, Schreier doesn't divulge any further specifics on either of these two games and when they will release, but the former will presumably be during the fall of this year, which is when games in the franchise typically release.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, the report and the speculation on top of it. While Schreier is widely considered one of the industry's most trusted sources, unofficial information is unofficial information. And even if everything here is right, it's also subject to change.

