‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ College Tour Being Hosted By Ubisoft For Launch

We’re just a few days away from the arrival of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, a game that looks to be the biggest in the long-running series to date. And Ubisoft is going all out to bring its hype to a fever pitch, including holding some events for college fans.
The publisher is hosting launch events at over 45 colleges. These will be held next week, on October 5, with Odyssey-themed prizes and refreshments, as well as the opportunity to play the game before its release. You can see the full “road map” of where events are taking place — and as you can see, most of the states are pretty well covered with these events.
What’s more, the events tie in with each school’s respective game club, as you can see from the list below.
- Arizona State University – ASU ESPORTS
- Auburn University – Auburn Gaming
- Cal Poly Pomona – Bronco Esports
- Cal Poly San Luis Obispo – Cal Poly Esports
- Central Methodist University – CMU Esports
- Champlain University – Champlain Esports
- Clemson University – Clemson Esports
- Colorado University
- California State University Chico – CSUC WildCatGaming
- California State University Fullerton – Gaming & eSports Club
- California State University Long Beach – CSULB Esports
- Indiana University – Gaming @ IU
- Liberty University – Liberty Esports
- Louisiana State University – LSU Esports
- Maryville University – Maryville Esports
- Montclair State University – Montclair University Gamers
- New York University – Play: The Games Club
- Northern Illinois University – NIU Esports Club
- Penn State University – PSU Esports
- Robert Morris University – RMU Gaming
- Rochester Institute of Technology – EGSRIT
- Rutgers University – Rutgers Esports
- San Diego State University – SDSU eSports
- Stevenson University – Stevenson Esports
- Trine University – Trine Esports
- UC Davis – Aggie Gaming
- UC Riverside – Highlander Gaming
- UC Santa Cruz – Slug Gaming
- University of Central Florida – Gaming Knights
- University of Florida – Gator Gaming
- University of Michigan – Ann Arbor eSports
- University of Minnesota Duluth – University of Minnesota Duluth Esports Club
- University of North Carolina – UNC Chapel Hill Esports
- University of Texas Arlington – UTA eSports Club
- University of Utah – Crimson Gaming
- University of Washington – Husky Gamer Nation
- University of Wisconsin – Madison – Madison Esports
- Vanderbilt University – Vanderbilt Gaming
- West Virginia University – WVU Collegiate Gaming Club
- Western Washington University – Western Washington University Gaming Association
- UC San Diego – Triton Gaming
- Boston University – Boston Gaming
- University of Louisiana at Lafayette – Cajun Esports
- Florida State University – SLC Gaming
It should be a good time — if you’re not already playing the game when the special editions release on October 2. But we’d go anyway, because you never know. There might be a toga party…?
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey releases on October 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. As noted above, if you order one of the special editions, you can get it earlier, starting on the 2nd.