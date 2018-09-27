‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ College Tour Being Hosted By Ubisoft For Launch

We’re just a few days away from the arrival of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, a game that looks to be the biggest in the long-running series to date. And Ubisoft is going all out to bring its hype to a fever pitch, including holding some events for college fans.

The publisher is hosting launch events at over 45 colleges. These will be held next week, on October 5, with Odyssey-themed prizes and refreshments, as well as the opportunity to play the game before its release. You can see the full “road map” of where events are taking place — and as you can see, most of the states are pretty well covered with these events.

What’s more, the events tie in with each school’s respective game club, as you can see from the list below.

Arizona State University – ASU ESPORTS

Auburn University – Auburn Gaming

Cal Poly Pomona – Bronco Esports

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo – Cal Poly Esports

Central Methodist University – CMU Esports

Champlain University – Champlain Esports

Clemson University – Clemson Esports

Colorado University

California State University Chico – CSUC WildCatGaming

California State University Fullerton – Gaming & eSports Club

California State University Long Beach – CSULB Esports

Indiana University – Gaming @ IU

Liberty University – Liberty Esports

Louisiana State University – LSU Esports

Maryville University – Maryville Esports

Montclair State University – Montclair University Gamers

New York University – Play: The Games Club

Northern Illinois University – NIU Esports Club

Penn State University – PSU Esports

Robert Morris University – RMU Gaming

Rochester Institute of Technology – EGSRIT

Rutgers University – Rutgers Esports

San Diego State University – SDSU eSports

Stevenson University – Stevenson Esports

Trine University – Trine Esports

UC Davis – Aggie Gaming

UC Riverside – Highlander Gaming

UC Santa Cruz – Slug Gaming

University of Central Florida – Gaming Knights

University of Florida – Gator Gaming

University of Michigan – Ann Arbor eSports

University of Minnesota Duluth – University of Minnesota Duluth Esports Club

University of North Carolina – UNC Chapel Hill Esports

University of Texas Arlington – UTA eSports Club

University of Utah – Crimson Gaming

University of Washington – Husky Gamer Nation

University of Wisconsin – Madison – Madison Esports

Vanderbilt University – Vanderbilt Gaming

West Virginia University – WVU Collegiate Gaming Club

Western Washington University – Western Washington University Gaming Association

UC San Diego – Triton Gaming

Boston University – Boston Gaming

University of Louisiana at Lafayette – Cajun Esports

Florida State University – SLC Gaming

It should be a good time — if you’re not already playing the game when the special editions release on October 2. But we’d go anyway, because you never know. There might be a toga party…?

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey releases on October 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. As noted above, if you order one of the special editions, you can get it earlier, starting on the 2nd.