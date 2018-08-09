Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Director Reveals the Coolest Weapon and Armor

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is introducing players to a whole new arsenal of weapons, armor, and other equipment, but the game’s director has already decided what the coolest loot players can acquire will be.

Game director Scott Phillips sat down with Game Informer to answer a rapid-fire series of 107 questions about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. While entertaining a variety of questions during the video interview that can be watched here, many of which shifted to feudal Japan, Phillips was asked which weapon in the game he considered to be the coolest of them all. He chose the Mallet of Everlasting Flame as his weapon of choice, a weapon with an effect that’s as intense as its name.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Probably the hammer that lights people on fire,” Phillips said around the three-minute mark, a description that’ll make any Assassin’s Creed player want it in their arsenal.

The Mallet of Everlasting Flame, according to a menu preview that was shown on-screen shortly before the clip above featured the player bashing enemies and setting them ablaze. It’s classified as a Legendary Heavy Blunt that deals bonus fire damage with a description that says it’s flaming head is “a reminder of the weapon’s sole purpose to destroy all around it.”

Just after that question, the same query came up about the coolest armor that players can defend themselves with. He chose Agamemnon’s armor, a legendary set of armor that has a regal, formidable look to it.

“Agamemnon,” Phillips said when asked what the coolest piece of armor was. “It’s a glorious, beautiful, huge, chunky, armor.”

Agamemnon’s armor, shown in the menu screenshot above, is gold and silver with engravings bedazzling the set. He succinctly summed up the feeling of wearing that set of armor while wielding the Mallet of Everlasting Flame with a “chef kiss” sound effect.

He did say “probably” when talking about the coolest weapon though, so there will likely be plenty more weapons that players can outfit themselves with to make their characters as imposing as possible. Those weapons and more armor sets will be found in a few months when Assassin’s Creed Odyssey launches on October 5.

The full Game Informer interview with the rest of the 105 questions can be seen here.