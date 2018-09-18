‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s’ And How Hilarious the Dialogue Was At Times, Hands-On

We recently got to spend a whopping eight hours with the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Odyssey title to see first hand all of the different dialogue options Ubisoft gave fans with the new wheel. We can one hundred percent confirm that this new feature for the franchise is not only amazing, but downright hilarious at times.

Don’t worry, we won’t be giving away any specific scenes from the game – we don’t want to spoil it – but we will be sharing the different ways the dialogue wheel affected the game, especially regarding humor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When I played, I choose Kassandra. As a woman who has been in love with this franchise since day one, it was nice to be able to choose a female protagonist. I had loads of fun playing as Evie Frye in Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate and don’t even get me started on the spin-offs.

There was one scene in particular that I really felt was made even more hilarious just by being Kassandra. Without giving anything away, there was a dialogue option where she could take either take the mature route, or the totally hilarious one. Naturally I chose comedy and her deliberate lowering of her voice to assume Godhood was nothing short of hysterical.

Let me tell you, playing in a room that echoes with the entire developer team standing behind you is not the ideal environment to fall of your chair laughing, yet here we are.

Ubisoft also revealed earlier this year about the many different romance options our protagonists can choose from. That alone was pretty amazing, especially from a totally immersive RPG standpoint, but the freedom of dialogue was even better. My Kassandra was a total dog and absolutely nailed the “Aye yo girl, lemme get yo numah” persona. It didn’t work out in my favor, but the effort was there.

But it’s not all silly shenanigans. Players can choose to pick the more heroic dialogue options, or the more godlike. For those familiar with BioWare’s Mass Effect series, I would liken it to that of Renegade vs. Paragon. You could play the compassionate hero, or the ruthless Spartan – or hover in that middle ground and throw in some hilarious one-liners for good measure.

The choice is yours.

Want to learn even more about our time with the game? Check our previous coverage here that dives deep into the Exploration Mode! It’s a total game changer!

Have any questions? Feel free to follow the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!