Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s Discovery Tour Mode Release Date Revealed

Ubisoft recently released an update that prepared Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for the upcoming Discovery Tour, which fans have been excited to get their hands on. While the patch only added the support that the game requires to run the mode, no other details about what to expect or when to expect it were revealed. Luckily, that has all changed as the devs have officially revealed some details as well as the launch date for Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece, and it isn’t too far away.

“Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece, an educational tool allowing anyone to explore and interact with the history and culture of the Ancient Greek world, will release on September 10,” Ubisoft revealed. This is likely to be the last big addition to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, but it will certainly provide plenty of fun for players as they explore Ancient Greece.

“History is your playground in Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece, where players can take guided tours or freely roam around the rich open world of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey free of conflict and gameplay constraints,” reads the description. “Visitors will travel through 29 regions with over 300 stations with tours featuring five different themes: philosophy, famous cities, daily life, war, and myths. It also exhibits new features that allow players to learn the way they want, with 35 unique avatars and 15 mounts that are accessible by progressing through objectives.

“With Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece, players are encouraged to take their time and enjoy the most accurate 3D interactive reconstruction of Ancient Greece ever made and to take part in immersive guided tours to learn more about this incredible place and time. Based on the dialogue choice system introduced in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece will test each visitor with an engaging, fun, and rewarding quiz at the end of each tour.”

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece will be arriving on September 10th and is free for all owners of the game. For even more about the popular title from Ubisoft, check out some of our previous coverage.

