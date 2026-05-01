Newly Revealed Vampire RPG Leans Into The Best Thing About Bloodlines (And It Comes Out This Year)

It’s no secret that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 fell a bit short of fan expectations when it finally arrived last year. Though the game is gearing up for its first DLC and major patches for a potential comeback, many fans are ready to see what’s next in the World of Darkness. Now, we have an answer. A brand-new Vampire: The Masquerade video game has been announced for 2026. And from the sounds of it, it’s leaning into what the franchise does best – story.

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Vampire: The Masquerade – Oaths and Ashes is a newly revealed RPG visual novel set in the World of Darkness. It’s not the first visual novel game for the franchise, but it does come from a different developer than prior titles like Coteries of New York. Though comprised of veterans with experience on prior V: TM titles, Revive the Spark is a new studio poised to offer a fresh perspective on the lore. With the most recent visual novel title getting mixed reception and the lukewarm response to Bloodlines 2, a new story that leans into what works about Vampire: The Masquerade could be exactly what fans need.

New Visual Novel Game Could Bring Fresh Life to the World of Darkness

Image courtesy of Revive the Spark

If there’s one thing Vampire: The Masquerade video games tend to get right, it’s the storytelling. One of the reasons the first Bloodlines attracted such a cult following was its compelling and well-written story. And while much of the long-awaited sequel fell short of expectations, there’s no denying that the narrative was interesting. It’s what pulled me through to the end credits despite glitches and frustrating combat mechanics. That’s why returning to the visual novel format for the next Vampire: The Masquerade video game makes a lot of sense.

Even if visual novels are less popular than more traditional action RPGs like Bloodlines, the genre offers Revive the Spark an opportunity to lean into what has worked for prior games and ditch what hasn’t. Vampire: The Masquerade – Oaths and Ashes is poised to lean into the franchise lore with a story-rich, choose-your-own-adventure approach that just might work. Set in Berlin, the game centers on two vampires, a Kindred and a Thinblood, whose stories intertwine as they work to survive the complex mechanics of life as a Vampire.

Image courtesy of Revive the Spark

Gamers will play as both Alice (the Kindred) and Lenz (the Thinblood), offering exciting gameplay variety. Each has their own set of skills and motivations, with RPG mechanics inspired by the Vampire: The Masquerade TTRPG. That means players will need to maintain the Masquerade and manage their Hunger while navigating the political dance inherent in the World of Darkness. Personally, I’m excited to see a game that leans into the story and TTRPG roots of the franchise while avoiding the clunky action combat that held Bloodlines 2 back from its full potential.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Oaths and Ashes is set to release in 2026, with the exact date still to be announced. Thus far, it is only confirmed for PC via Steam, but additional platforms could follow as we approach the game’s full release. If you want to keep tabs on this one, it is available to wishlist on Steam to make sure you receive future updates.

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