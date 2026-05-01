EA Game Drops to $0.99 in New Sale Ahead of Delisting

Video game publisher Electronic Arts has marked down one of its games to a mere $0.99 ahead of its delisting later this month. Over the past couple of years, EA has made a much more concentrated effort to delist some of its older games and shut down their online services. This has resulted in various entries tied to Madden, NCAA Football, Need for Speed, and FIFA all shutting down, in addition to other titles like Anthem. Now, this situation is set to play out once again in just a few short weeks, but EA is providing one last opportunity to buy this game for cheap ahead of its departure from digital storefronts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this week, Battlefield Hardline has been hit with an enormous discount on one marketplace. Released in 2015, Hardline was a spin-off in the Battlefield franchise that shifted the action away from military conflicts and instead put the focus on encounters between police and criminals. The response to Hardline was somewhat middling upon its arrival, but it has continued to stand out as one of the more unique entries in the series. Now, EA is preparing to delist the game on May 22nd on PlayStation and Xbox, which will precede its servers going offline the following month on June 22nd.

Play video

The good news is that if you don’t already own Battlefield Hardline, it’s currently selling for less than $1 on the Xbox Store. This deal, which will run until May 13th, has seen the game’s price slashed by 95%, as it normally retails for $19.99. Over on Steam, Hardline is also selling for $1.99, which is a fantastic deal worth considering even though the game’s delisting won’t be happening on PC platforms.

Sadly, for those looking to buy Battlefield Hardline on PS4/PS5, a deal for the game currently hasn’t appeared on the PlayStation Store. This doesn’t mean that such a sale won’t be happening on the PS Store in advance of its delisting; it just hasn’t occurred for the time being. When and if this changes, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook so that you have one last opportunity to pick up Hardline before it’s gone for good.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!