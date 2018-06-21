Free Assassin’s Creed Odyssey PS4 Theme Available Now

Though the game itself doesn’t come out until later this year, the team over at Ubisoft apparently felt like celebrating a little early over on the PlayStation 4 side of gaming with a new Assassin’s Creed Odyssey theme.

This may be a mistake, but at the time this article was written, the free-to-download theme was available. The best part/why we think this was an error? No pre-purchase necessary – simply log into your account, select the theme in the PlayStation store, and voila! Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is now in your very own home. Sort of. We still have to wait for the full release later on this October, but hey – it’s something!

In other Greecian news, the team has announced they are looking specifically for Greek actors for as many roles in-game that is possible. For example, there are two protagonist options players can choose from: Kassandra or Alexios. Kassie is voiced by Greek Actress Melissanthi Mahut, while her male counterpart is voiced by Greek actor Michael Antonakos. Sorry, Troy Baker, this is one game you won’t be in.

“What we tried to do was look for actors who are Greek or have Greek ancestry,” audio director Lydia Andrew told VG247 during E3 2018 in an exclusive interview. “We really felt like it was a nice opportunity for us to have a deep dive into the culture of Greece and obviously Ancient Greece. You can have a great actor who’s great at accents, and that’s fantastic, but you can also find great Greek actors and work with them too.”

Honestly, this is an amazing development and we hope that this trend catches on. Sure, you can hire voice actors that can fake an accent, but that authenticity just shows how true this journey will stay to history and how much of a journey it will be for players.

We recently got our hands on the latest Assassin’s Creed Odyssey game with the devs during E3 2018 and were told that the more open romance options are just another way they wanted to expand upon the player experience. For the first time ever in the franchise, players can model their character after their own sexual orientation in real life, giving a much more personal way to relate to the character one is spending so much time with during the title’s progression.

Much like other RPG titles that feature love interests, gifts are the way to anyone’s heart. Gift a fine wine, a piece of jewellery – don’t forget engaging conversation using that new dialogue wheel!

Interested in learning more about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey before it drops on October 5th? Check out our hub here for all of our most recent coverage! For the theme itself, go here!