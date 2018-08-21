Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: New Cinematic Trailers Tease Mystical Foes, Medusa

The details of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey just keep pouring in, and we’ve got to admit – we are absolutely loving where the new game will take the franchise. With a ton of firsts for the series, including a phenomenally immersive dialogue wheel, romance options, and for the first time ever being able to choose a male or female protagonist, Odyssey is a series contender already for the best of the franchise. And that’s saying something, because Origins was the comeback title of the decade.

We’ve already met both protagonists, Kassandra and Alexios, but now we are getting an even closer look at the foes they will face and they aren’t the typical thugs and guards that we’re used to. Players can even take on Medusa! The Assassin’s Creed franchise is taking a step back once more into the world of mystical adventures and supernatural foes, making the narrative even more gripping with much more at stake.

We also recently learned about the backdrop for our protagonists’ journey recently. The gist of it is is that the Peloponnesian War is the entire setting for the game. There’s a war going on between Sparta and Athens and players are thrust into the middle. Though both Alexios and Kassandra (the game’s protagonists) aren’t immediately committed to a side, a drift in loyalties will occur. But what if we could have a little magic to sway? Or standing in the way? Apparently anything is possible in Odyssey!

Check out the latest cinematic trailers below for both Kassandra and Alexios! The adventure begins for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on Oct. 5th. You can also learn more about exactly the romance options work with our previous coverage right here from when we got our hands on the game back in June!

You can also learn more about Kassandra and the new Assassin’s Creed Odyssesy novel that is on the way as well right here. It will star the female protagonist that players can choose to show off an entirely new layer to the narrative for players to enjoy. Ubisoft is making sure that this will be a journey for the ages!