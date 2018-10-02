‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Has a Hidden Nintendo Easter Egg

Ubisoft’s latest chapter in the Assassin’s Creed series, Odyssey, drops this Friday (unless you bought one of the special editions and are playing it right now, you lucky dog), and it covers a vast amount of territory, meaning that it’s just ripe full of secrets to be found. And Kotaku may have found one of its best thus far, a fun little reference to the good ol’ days of Nintendo.

Paul Tamayo, who wrote the piece for the site, details just how you can find this sweet little mention to the Nintendo era, which actually has been confirmed by Ubisoft to be official. So if you’re bored, here’s what you can do to get there.

Now, keep in mind there are minor SPOILERS ahead, so if you haven’t played through the game just yet, you might want to wait a little bit. Otherwise, feel free to proceed with caution…

Still here? Okay.

There appears to be a link to Hyrule within the game, based upon the location on the map below.

It’s located in the middle of Pandora’s Cove, right off the coast of Malis. It’s a tiny islet that you can actually make your way to via swimming. Once you’re there, you’ll spot a little fire on the sand, one that the author notes “some weary traveler must have left behind on their journey.”

From here, you can climb the islet and you’ll see a little circle of rocks with a tiny figure inside, with a leaf on its head. Those of you that are savvy with the world of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild may notice that it’s a tie-in with the Korok Seed puzzles.

Alas, there’s not really any purpose they have. Sure, you can kick them over, but otherwise, they’re just there as a little nod to another open-world classic. All the same, it’s pretty cool, and well worth tracking down.

We posted the video of this discovery above if you really want to know exactly where they’re located. Again, it’s kind of a spoiler, but a good find if you’re all about everything Zelda.

We’ll let you know what other fun little Easter eggs we find within the game.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey releases on October 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Again, if you get one of the game’s deluxe editions, you can start playing today!

(Hat tip to Kotaku for the scoop and pictures!)