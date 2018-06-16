Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Lets You Survive Any Fall With No Damage

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is changing the Leap of Faith in a big way, the series’ signature high-flying move that lets players jump down from the tallest structures and land unscathed, so long as you jump from the right spot.

That’s at least how it worked in every Assassin’s Creed game prior to Odyssey. If you’ve played any Assassin’s Creed game for any length of time, you’ve probably jumped off of a tower or similar location that’s marked with birds flying around and a conveniently placed stack of hay right at the bottom. That’s the Leap of Faith, and it can only be performed in these locations else you risk being splattered on the ground. Odyssey is changing this for the first time to instead make the move a skill that allows you to take these daring leaps without taking any fall damage whatsoever, no matter how precarious the jump might look.

The no-damage version of Leap of Faith won’t be available from the get-go, however. A post on Ubisoft’s site that explains some of the bigger changes in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey says that the base skill protects you from taking fatal damage when taking jumps from high places while an upgraded version of the ability prevents you from taking any fall damage at all.

“You’ll also have a range of passive skills, which enable familiar abilities like stealth assassination, as well as new ones like the ability to knock out and recruit enemies,” Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey post explained. “And then there’s Leap of Faith, which now not only lets you perform a classic swan dive from high places, but protects you from dying if you take a bad fall. Upgrade the ability, and the Spear of Leonidas’ power will keep you from ever taking falling damage again.”

The video above from Games and Beyond (via PC GamesN) shows how you’ll find the new Leap of Faith ability in the character screen that shows players their skills. It’s shown at the bottom of the screen at the 5:15 mark and appears to be a skill available from the start while the no-damage upgrade becomes available at level 20. From the way the skill description reads, it appears that dying from fall damage is no longer possible, a huge change from previous Assassin’s Creed games.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is scheduled to be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 5.