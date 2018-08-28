‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey:’ Hunt for Medusa With the Latest Trailer

We have been in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey information overload for the past several weeks and, we couldn’t be happier. With every new look at the upcoming entry into the franchise as it morphs into the RPG we’ve been waiting for, the excitement only continues to grow! With players being able to choose their protagonist before they take on the streets of Ancient Greek, it’s time to see the more mystical side of the new story. Because of that, we’re bringing the fight to Medusa herself!

We saw a brief glimpse at her as a villain in a trailer previously revealed earlier in the month but now we are getting full-contact gameplay and it looks fierce. The team over at Ubisoft also used this as the perfect chance to provide a few tips for those hoping to take her on in October!

With high-level combat skills, players can face down this indomitable foe as either Alexios or Kassandra, though this particular demo in the video above showcases Alexios, the male.

From the inclusion of a detailed dialogue wheel, to the ability to choose one’s romance in-game — Odyssey is the product of Ubisoft’s promise to step away from the yearly release cycle and focus more on creativity and quality. The Assassin’s Creed games have always had incredible stories but with the newly added RPG elements? Odyssey promises to be the most immersive title in the franchise to-date!

As a huge RPG lover myself, seeing all of these new additions is huge because it’s yet another way we can fully immerse ourselves into the world created for us to enjoy. Taking to ancient Greece, set before the events of Origins, this game predates the brotherhood and divulges the secrets of the First Civilization and how the progression began to what we ultimately know now as the Creed.

The adventure begins when Assassin’s Creed Odyssey drops for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on Oct. 5th.

