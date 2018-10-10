‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Sets Sales Record For Current Generation of Franchise

Last week, Assassin’s Creed fans were captivated by the release of Odyssey, the biggest game in the series to date. And thanks to Ubisoft, we know just how well the game has fared in terms of initial sales.

The company has announced that Odyssey currently holds the sales record for the current generation of the franchise, outperforming last year’s impressive numbers for Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The company has noted that the game has attained strong word-of-mouth since its release, as well as a number of high review scores (including one from our Liana Ruppert, who loved the game).

Exact sales numbers weren’t given, but the company did note that the game performed very well, outperforming the likes of Origins, Syndicate and Unity in terms of launch sales. (Interestingly enough, however, it didn’t note whether it beat sales numbers from games in the previous generation, including Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, which has been a long-time favorite with fans.)

Geoffroy Sardin, who serves as senior vice president of sales and marketing for Ubisoft, noted, “We are incredibly proud of what the team accomplished with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and humbled by the amazing reception from critics and players. Based on the quality of the game and the very encouraging reactions from players, we expect Odyssey to be one of the top performing Assassin’s Creed games of all time.”

That’s a heavy prediction for the game, considering the million of copies that Origins sold last year, as well as the 10 million units that Black Flag shipped upon its initial release in the first two months.

And considering that Odyssey was built with lasting value in mind, it’s sure to remain a top ten favorite for some time. Ubisoft announced its downloadable content plans before its release, which not only include two new chapters to the main story, but also additional downloadable games, including remastered versions of both Assassin’s Creed III and its side spin-off, Liberation, which are expected to release over the next few months.

For the time being though, Odyssey has more than enough content to last, between its main quest, side missions and other trackable goodies that will keep you busy for a while. It’s available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.