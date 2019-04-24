‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ The Fate of Atlantis DLC is Available Now

Ubisoft has not been holding back when it comes to post-launch content for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which is perfectly fine for players as it gives everyone even more to experience. That said, now that the Legacy of the First Blade has been out for some time, the devs have jumped into the next DLC that is lined up for fans. That’s right, the first episode of The Fate of Atlantis has officially arrived for players to dive into and explore the mysteries that the First Civilization is shrouded in.

“Venture into the fabled realms of Greek mythology to discover your hero’s true power and unravel the mysteries of the First Civilization,” the game’s website reads. “Explore three new worlds from Greek mythology – Elysium, the Underworld, and Atlantis! Face legendary trials and encounter the gods themselves, including Persephone, Hades, Poseidon, and more! Delve deeper into Assassin’s Creed lore and uncover the mysterious power of the First Civilization.”

THE FIELDS OF ELYSIUM – OUT NOW The first episode of The Fate of Atlantis is now available! Explore the Greek afterlife in Elysium and discover the sinister secrets hiding behind its beautiful façade. Get the Season Pass now >> https://t.co/XnZj1ge0CC#AssassinsCreedOdyssey pic.twitter.com/rIPf5069GC — Assassins Creed UK (@Assassins_UK) April 23, 2019

As can be seen in the tweet above, the first episode is titled The Fields of Elysium, as it takes place in Elysium. As for what else the game has to offer, especially for those who haven’t had the chance to play it yet, here is a snippet from our official review:

“All in all, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a game changer for the franchise. Visually, narratively, historically – there isn’t a single thing I would want to change. Maybe my inner Dragon Age lover would have loved to be able to customize the look of my Kassandra, but that’s a silly little ‘What If’ and in no way damped my enjoyment.

“The story was thrilling, heartbreaking at times, and progressive in a way that kept me engaged. Dynamic, immersive, and filled with choice, consequence, and the tumultuous tale of human love, loss, and lessons learned.

“It’s the game that Assassin’s Creed fans deserve as well as a truly charming experience for those gamers just coming in.”

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

