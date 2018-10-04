‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro Graphics Showdown

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has officially made its debut to the world and the open-world RPG fresh take on the franchise has been receiving glowing reviews worldwide! If you’re into tech like us and love to see the small differences different platforms offer, then the latest video from Digital Foundry breaking down the Greecian adventure will be right up your alley!

The team took to Ancient Greece to see how the experience stacked up between the Xbox One X and the PlayStation 4 Pro. It’s the battle of optimization, except everyone wins because it looks absolutely stunning on both!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right out of the gate the video mentions that at first glance that the Xbox One X is the system out of the two consoles that offers the “premium” experience while breaking down the graphical comparisons more detailed. From frate rates, to buffers, the full breakdown dives deep into the small differences that set the game a part for both Xbox and PlayStation fans.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available now for those that pre-ordered the title, and available for all on October 5th. It’s also available on PC, which is the platform we reviewed our copy on! Want to see why we gave the open-world adventure a perfect score? You can check out our full review right here, as well as a small blurb below:

“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey brings a lot of “new” to the franchise. RPG-driven dialogue wheel has made its grand appearance, as well as choosing between a male or a female protagonist, and chosen (and woo’d) romance options. Assassin’s Creed appears to be in touch with their inner BioWare and just like their famous franchises such as Mass Effect and Dragon Age, Odyssey too will have resounding consequences regarding player-made choices.”

“All in all, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a game changer for the franchise. Visually, narratively, historically – there isn’t a single thing I would want to change. Maybe my inner Dragon Age lover would have loved to be able to customize the look of my Kassandra, but that’s a silly little ‘What If’ and in no way damped my enjoyment.”