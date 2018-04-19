Assassin’s Creed Origins Animus Control Panel Let’s Players Mod the Game

For those enjoying Assassin’s Creed Origins on PC and have thoroughly enjoyed the expansive beauty Ancient Egypt has to offer, we’ve got some good news. Now there are even more ways to customize and enjoy your play experience, and that’s with the Animus Control Panel that’s now available.

What the Animus Control Panel has to offer players is the ability to customize the gameplay experience within the latest installment in the franchise, including over 70 different parameter changes to choose from. It’s a free feature that is added on to PC versions of the game in its latest update, and includes a God Mod, different tweaks to stats, and even playing as different characters at a whim.

You can check out the new control panel in the video above, showing off all of the possibilities players can choose from! It’s a phenomenal addition to an already phenomenal game, though it is not available for consoles players since mod support is still pretty limited at this time.

If you haven’t checked out the latest Egyptian adventure, check out a small blurb from our full review below on why we think this title was a total win:

Assassin’s Creed Origins is the comeback title that the franchise needed and fans have been begging for. The overall story is compelling, dark, and gut wrenching; with an intriguing look inside the Brotherhood’s beginnings with a vast open world to explore within ancient Egypt. It has everything Assassin’s Creed fans want: wide-spread freedom, an impactful narrative, and characters that we care about.

Players find themselves in the shoes of the newest protagonist: Bayek of Siwa. Bayek is a multifaceted character with a level of dualism that many have not felt since the days of Ezio in previous installments. What makes Bayek an intriguing character to get to know is that he is kind, protective, wise – yet twisted with his want of revenge and desire to shake Egypt to its core. Players find themselves strung along helplessly through violent instances concerning the leaders of Bayek’s time while experiencing a heart-wrenching tale of loss and hidden strength.

All in all, Assassin’s Creed Origins offers a truly stunning game experience that is unique, yet familiar at the same time. Origins is the comeback title that many veterans of this long-standing franchise have been begging for and we’ve finally got it. A thrilling story, immersive and dynamic environments, characters you truly can’t help but to admire and care for – Origins is it. It’s the game that Assassin’s Creed fans deserve as well as a truly charming experience for those gamers just coming in.