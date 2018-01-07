Assassin’s Creed Origins Could Be Getting A New Game + Mode

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Origins is a nicely loaded game, filled with plenty of quests and side missions to keep you hacking away at Egypt’s worst. But it could be getting a whole new level of challenge, in the form of a New Game + mode.

The mode, in case you’re unfamiliar with it, usually opens up in some games after you beat it the first time through, and it adds an extra challenge to it, whether it’s with tougher difficulty of AI enemies, or with missions that could take a bit longer to complete. And during a recent Q & A session, Ubisoft noted that it could very well be happening for Origins.

During the session, a rep for the company noted, “We know that a large number of community members have requested a New Game + feature. We are currently investigating the possibility of implementing this option in a future title update.”

Now, that’s not a full blown confirmation that we’re getting the mode, but it seems that Ubisoft is well aware of how much fans want it, so don’t be surprised if it pops up sometime during the summer or the fall, adding an extra dose of challenge to the already overflowing game.

This, on top of the incoming DLC that’s been confirmed for the game, should keep fans happy in Egypt for some time.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.