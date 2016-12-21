Assassin’s Creed Origins On PC Has Pirates Stumped – And Rightfully So

PC pirating has become rampant with a lot of popular games over the past few years. Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, which came out last month, lasted a whole day before pirates were able to crack its copyright protection. Resident Evil 7 took a bit longer, around five days. But Mass Effect: Andromeda only took two. You get the idea.

But there's one game that pirates just can't figure out, and that's Assassin's Creed Origins. In the past, these hackers have made it clear that they could crack Ubisoft's AC code like a champ, offering the game on a number of ISO sites. But Origins has them boggled, and that's a good thing.

VG247 recently reported that Ubisoft has employed a new method of protection for the game, as there are two different programs that the game runs through – Denuvo and VMProtect. So if hackers and pirates find their way around one program, the other will be waiting in place, stopping them from proceeding. That's not to say pirates won't keep trying to crack it, but they're going to have a hell of a time doing so.

In the past, Ubisoft relied on Denuvo alone, which might explain why games were much easier to "crack" than Origins. But this apparently is a new system that Ubisoft will continue to use with upcoming releases, such as next year's Far Cry 5. They haven't confirmed as much, but considering the success of the programs for Origins, it's more than likely.

Some people have complained that the double protection of the game has hindered its performance somewhat, utilizing 40 percent of CPU power to stay in place. But most players have noted that they've had no trouble running the game, so we're not sure how true that statement is.

Other games are using the services together, like Star Wars: Battlefront II, Injustice 2 and Sonic Forces, and none of those games have been "cracked" either. So don't be surprised if it becomes more of the norm. Whether it will affect players in the long-term has yet to be seen.

Assassin's Creed Origins is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.