Incoming Marvel Rivals Balance Patch Fixes Most Frustrating Hero in Season 3

We’re just about a week into Marvel Rivals Season 3, and Enemy Number 1 has been pretty solidly identified. Pretty much the moment the new season dropped, players started complaining about the changes to Wolverine. Specifically, his buffs and new team-up with Phoenix made him “miserable to play against.” Thankfully, it looks like NetEase has heard player complaints. Today, the developer revealed plans for the next balance update to Marvel Rivals. And I think you’re going to like this one, bub.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since Season 3 began, players have noticed that Logan has become a real challenge on the battlefield. Between the lifesteal ability and his overall survivability, he’s been dubbed “impossible to escape.” Even heroes that used to be solid counters are struggling against Wolverine in Season 3. Naturally, players will be pleased to know that Wolverine is getting some pretty serious nerfs with the next round of balance adjustments to Marvel Rivals.

The balance patch will arrive alongside the next Marvel Rivals patch on July 17th. The patch will offer a number of bug fixes and optimizations, while also adding new swimsuit skins and a new Summer Event. But for players who’ve had more than enough of Wolverine absolutely dominating the battlefield, the balance notes will be a breath of fresh air.

Starting off its latest balance post for Marvel Rivals, NetEase says, “We observed that Wolverine’s new Team-Up ability with Phoenix has been bringing a bit too much heat to Vanguards.” Indeed, Wolverine is the primary focus of the balance patch this time around, as both the character and his team-up will be nerfed when the patch goes live. It’s giving early Jeff the Shark frustration vibes, but amped up. Thankfully, NetEase has responded pretty quickly to player complaints, and this latest balance patch should really help.

Because Phoenix is involved in the Team-Up ability, this balance patch will slightly impact her, as well. However, she is not receiving any individual buffs or nerfs with this first balance update of Season 3.

Season 3 of marvel rivals brought a bit too much heat

For the full list of balance adjustments coming to slow Logan down, check out the full balance patch notes from NetEase below:

DUELIST

Wolverine

Time to temper Logan’s rage and slightly reduce his survivability.

Increase Berserk Claw Strike Base Damage from 6 to 8. Reduce Percentage Damage per attack at maximum Rage from 4.5% to 3.5%.

Increase Regenerative Healing Factor cooldown from 90s to 105s. Increase cooldown reduction from 10s to 12s when participating in KOs.

TEAM-UP ABILITIES

Primal Flame (Phoenix – Wolverine)

Our fiery mutant duo’s bond has been a little too hot to handle. So we’re cooling down Wolverine’s healing when teaming up with Phoenix.

Reduce Lifesteal gained during Phoenix Warrior from 33% to 25%.

These changes should go into effect when the latest Marvel Rivals update arrives on July 17th at 9 am UTC. Until then, there’s a few more hours of overpowered Wolverine to endure.

Are you happy with these balance changes to Marvel Rivals? Do you think it will be enough to bring Wolverine back to a reasonable level of strength? Let us know in the comments below!