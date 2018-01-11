Assassin’s Creed: Rogue Remastered Announced

Assassin’s Creed: Rogue was the title that came out alongside Unity, but only for last gen. Personally, that was the wrong call because Rogue gave fans a unique look into the Assassin’s vs. Templar war that provided an interesting narrative to the crushing feud for the freedom of the people. For those that ditched their last gen consoles before they had a chance to play – there’s good news! Rogue is getting remastered and it’s coming to both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One!

Players will step into the boots of Shay Patrick Cormac as he sets on an epic adventure through pre-Revolution America and the North Atlantic. Between the soothing melodies of the sountrack, to the open waves of sea exploration – Rogue was a fantastic set in the Assassin’s Creed franchise that definitely shouldn’t be missed, especially for those long-time fans of the series!

So what makes the remaster different and why is it worth the leap? As explained by Ubisoft in a recent blog update:

“In addition to running in 4K, Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered sports higher-resolution textures and shadows, improved environmental rendering, and new visual effects, making its sprawling wilderness, Arctic icescapes, and bustling version of New York City more striking than ever. The new edition also packs in all of the original’s downloadable content and expansions, including two bonus missions – The Armor of Sir Gunn and The Siege of Fort de Sable – as well as the weapons, outfits, and customization items in the Master Templar and Explorer packs. It also includes a new bonus: Bayek’s legacy outfit from Assassin’s Creed Origins.”

When Naval combat was first introduced in Assassin’s Creed III, and then heavily focused on in Black Flag, many players liked the mechanical addition to the play experience. Some, like me, had a little difficulty with it at first – but it was definitely an interesting aspect to liven up gameplay. Rogue offers the perfect balance between boots on ground and naval action, while following the footsteps of Assassin-turned-Templar as he hunts down his former comrades.

Assassin’s Creed Rogue arrives on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 oon March 20th! You can check out the teaser trailer in the video above!