Assassin’s Creed 4 Remake Reportedly Releasing Incredibly Soon

Ubisoft’s much-rumored remake of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag is reportedly set to release far sooner than fans would likely anticipate. For years at this point, credible reports have claimed that Ubisoft is in the process of remaking Black Flag, the pirate-themed entry in the long-running Assassin’s Creed franchise. To this point, though, Ubisoft itself hasn’t confirmed that such a remake is happening, which has left fans wondering about when it might be unveiled and eventually released. Now, based on new information that has come about, it sounds like such an announcement could be happening incredibly soon.

According to Insider Gaming, Ubisoft is currently planning to release the Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag remake before the end of its fiscal year, which wraps up on March 31, 2026. Specifically, the publication claims that the game will launch the week of March 23rd, which puts it very close to the end of this fiscal period. Given that Ubisoft hasn’t announced the Black Flag remake just yet, there’s a chance that this launch date/window could change, but assuming that it holds true, we should see the title announced in short order.

While Ubisoft has yet to confirm that AC4: Black Flag is being remade, the publisher did tease in its recent earnings release that it has an unannounced game set to launch this fiscal year. As such, this adds credence to the reporting from Insider Gaming that this game will end up being the Assassin’s Creed 4 remake as it at least verifies that the publisher has a mysterious game slated to arrive in the next four months. Even though it could be something else entirely, all signs are currently pointing to it being this long-awaited remake.

Outside of this Black Flag remake, Ubisoft has continued to focus heavily on the Assassin’s Creed series in other ways. 2023’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage just received a sizable new update this week that comes with free new story DLC, while Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to finally hit Nintendo Switch 2 platforms next month. Meanwhile, the next mainline game in the franchise, which is codenamed Hexe, remains in development and could receive some new info from Ubisoft in the coming year.

