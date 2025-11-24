Assassin’s Creed Shadows Reveals New Attack on Titan Crossover Event

Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be getting a surprising new crossover beginning this week with the iconic anime series Attack on Titan. Since its arrival earlier this year, new content in the form of updates and expansions have continued to come to AC Shadows at a steady cadence as a way of keeping players engaged. Now, Ubisoft is set to release one of its biggest add-ons yet through way of a collaboration with Attack on Titan.

Set to go live tomorrow, November 25th, this Assassin’s Creed Shadows x Attack on Titan event will bring new story content, weapons, and cosmetics that are all related to the anime. This event will primarily center around one quest that will task Naoe and Yasuke to save someone from a cult while taking on a “monstrous enemy”. Those who complete the mission will be able to earn a new katana and other rewards, while outfits that resemble a titan and Mikasa will be purchasable in the shop. This event isn’t set to stick around forever, though, and will only run until December 22nd.

“A strange encounter draws Naoe and Yasuke into a new quest, where whispers of forbidden rituals and monstrous transformations echo through the shadows,” says the description of the event. “Guided by strangely garbed woman named Ada, they venture deep into the enigmatic Crystal Cave to rescue her friend from a mysterious cult. As strange experiments unfold and a monstruous enemy emerge, the duo must rely on their instincts to survive a threat unlike any they’ve faced before.”

Beyond this Attack on Titan content, this event will be rolling out alongside a larger update for Assassin’s Creed Shadows which will add the new story quest titled “A Puzzlement”. This mission will bring new puzzle-centric content to the game while also further fleshing out the relationship between Naoe and Yasuke. Other tweaks are expected to arrive with this update as well, although we won’t know the full scope of these changes until the patch notes drop.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available to play now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. A version of the game for Nintendo Switch 2 was also recently announced and is set to finallly launch next week on December 2nd.

