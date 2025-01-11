Ubisoft Creates More Assassin’s Creed Shadows Controversy With New Change

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has been surrounded by controversy since its reveal, and the controversy just keeps on coming for Ubisoft. And this is particularly bad news for Ubisoft who needs Assassin’s Creed Shadows to be a huge hit due its ongoing vulnerable financial and market situation, which has been brought on by a steady decline over years populated with underwhelming releases. If Assassin’s Creed Shadows doesn’t hit, Ubisoft could be in trouble, and the rumors of it selling could come to fruition very quickly. The last thing Ubisoft needs then is more controversy with the game, but that’s what it has on it hands again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Assassin’s Creed Shadows was recently delayed for a second time, this time to March 20. And this just so happens to be the 30-year anniversary of the Tokyo subway sarin attack, one of the deadliest attacks of terrorism in Japanese history, with 14 people killed and over 5,800 people injured.

Of course, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set in Japan, and has been contentious, in particular, with Japanese gamers since its reveal. Suffice to say this new release date for the game — while no doubt just a coincidence — has not been going over well. And this can be seen in both the replies and quote tweets of the delay announcement over on X. The controversy doesn’t compare in size to the controversy surrounding one of the game’s two protagonists, Yasuke, but it’s seemingly not tiny either.

It’s very unlikely the Assassin’s Creed Shadows release date will be moved a third time, especially since Ubisoft almost certainly needs this to hit in the first quarter of 2025 for financial reasons, not leaving much room other than to punt the game somewhere around March 20, but not exactly March 20, for sensitivity purposes. Again though, this is very unlikely. If it does happen though, it will no doubt be communicated very soon. To this end, if it’s not communicated by the end of next week then it’s very safe to assume it will not happen at all.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on this latest Assassin’s Creed Shadows controversy. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if Ubisoft does speak on the matter, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more Assassin’s Creed Shadows — including all of the latest Assassin’s Creed Shadows news, all of the latest Assassin’s Creed Shadows rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Assassin’s Creed Shadows speculation — click here.