Assassin’s Creed Shadows DLC Length Reportedly Revealed

Fans were left disappointed following the news of yet another delay for Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows, but many hold firm to the belief Ubisoft is using this extra time to enhance the game. Assassin’s Creed Shadows has seemed to be plagued with issues and controversy since its announcement, but Ubisoft has been working hard to assuage fans’ fears. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is reworking and revamping many systems, including combat and parkour, and showcasing these leading up to its release date. Yet another piece of information has seemingly been revealed, one that has fans excited for Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ post-launch content.

Reportedly, the Claws of Awaji will be Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ first DLC and will run for at least ten hours. The base game story for Assassin’s Creed Shadows is expected to run about 30 to 60 hours depending on how you play the game. However, this can be extended greatly if players attempt to access all the side content and collectibles. The series is known for having various side quests and different collectibles scattered across the map to increase game time.

With the DLC planned for 10+ hours, players can expect a sizeable addition through Claws of Awaji. No information was given for what the DLC will contain, but players can likely expect additional stories, collectibles, and maybe new areas. Ubisoft has plans for a co-op mode, but it is unclear if this will be a standalone addition or come with a planned DLC. Whether co-op is only available for the base game or DLC also remains to be seen.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the first Assassin’s Creed to offer players two protagonists. While previous titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla had the option of a male and female protagonist, players could not play as both. In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, players can play as Yasuke and Naoe, who fill the roles of samurai and shinobi respectively. Both have different playstyles, and players are free to choose which character they want to use when tackling a mission in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Naoe and yasuke from assassin’s creed shadows.

While there is a rough estimate of Assassin’s Creed Shadows length, the developer has revealed the map won’t be as large as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Unnecessary bloat has become a complaint for recent Assassin’s Creed games, so fans are hopeful this won’t be the case with Assassins’ Creed Shadows. While it won’t be as short and linear as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, it does seem to have a tighter focus.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is planned to launch on March 20, 2025, unless Ubisoft delays the title once more. No date has been given for when players can expect the release of the DLC or the planned co-op mode. Players will have to wait a little bit longer to play as Naoe and Yasuke in feudal Japan, but fans are hopeful the extra time to polish and improve Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be worth the wait.