Assassin's Creed Netflix TV Series Loses Showrunner

The upcoming live-action TV adaptation of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed video game series has now lost its showrunner. Back in late 2020, Netflix announced that it would be developing a TV series based on the smash-hit action-adventure franchise. Since that time, both Netflix and Ubisoft have been pretty quiet about the show's status outside of periodic confirmations that the series was still in the works. Now, a new update on Assassin's Creed has finally come about, but it's likely not the news that fans were hoping for.

In a new conversation with Collider, Jeb Stuart, who was tapped to helm Assassin's Creed for Netflix, revealed that he has since left the project. Although this might seem like a cause for concern at first, Stuart didn't seem to indicate that his departure from Assassin's Creed was due to any negative circumstances surrounding the series. Instead, he noted that the divorce was mutual and simply allowed a new group to step in and work out their own ideas of what the show will look like.

"I think it was a little bit of a move of executives from LA to London, and it allowed the London group who, unfortunately, had to inherit my vision of what it was instead of getting to develop their own vision. So I think that's fair," Stuart said of the reason for his departure. "I know it's going to be great whenever it comes out. I think the Ubisoft guys are fantastic. I think it's a terrific franchise. It was just a good, mutual time to move on for both sides."

With Stuart now gone from Assassin's Creed, it remains to be seen who steps in to fill his void. Currently, both Ubisoft and Netflix have yet to publicly announce what time period or story Assassin's Creed will center around, nor is it known which actors might be appearing in the series. Despite this continued silence, it seems like 2023 will finally bring with it some notable new info about Assassin's Creed. And assuming this does come to fruition, we'll be sure to keep you looped in on the show's development here on ComicBook.com as we learn more.

For now, Assassin's Creed doesn't have a release window of any sort but it will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix whenever it does arrive.