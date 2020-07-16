Assassin's Creed Valhalla Reveals New Eivor's Fate Trailer

Ubisoft is giving fans another up-close look at the much-anticpated Assassin's Creed Valhalla with their new Eivor's Fate Character Trailer, which you can see in the video above. The trailer starts with some creepy narration, with the narration saying "I can see your fate". We then see glimpse of many of the locations that will be featured in the game, followed by a look at the darker and more unsettling areas Eivor will move through. We also see some of the enemies Eivor will make along the way and some of the outside environments (including a beautiful snow-covered mountain), though all that fades and we start to see more of the brutal action we've come to love from the franchise.

We get a look at Eivor in action, complete with an awesome scene where Eivor hurls two axes in slow motion at a foe after spearing them through a doorway, which is now a part of in-game combat.

After that we get more story scenes, with Eivor talking to both foe and friend, followed by more spliced footage of ship combat, a faceoff with a wolf, more combat, and finally a slick shot of Eivor standing alone atop an icy lake.

You can watch the whole thing for yourself in the trailer above, and you can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla hits PS4 and Xbox One on November 17th and will hit PS5 and Xbox Series X this holiday season.

Are you excited for Assassin's Creed Valhalla? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!

