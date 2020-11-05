Assassin's Creed Valhalla Includes Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla includes a rather unusual cameo, Ubisoft has revealed, as when it releases next week on November 10th, players will be able to find a Viking raider portrayed by none other than Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. He apparently portrays a character called "Otta Sluggasson" -- and Sluggasson, of course, has a big ole bat to use.

"I love video games, so when I heard I had the opportunity to be a character in a big video game, I was excited, I really was," Bellinger told ESPN of his cameo. "I'm kind of a video game nerd. My brother and I played Assassin's Creed back in the day and used to love it. The graphics are so realistic. It's a game that will take up a lot of your time."

BIG NEWS! I’m a Viking raider who plays baseball in the new @AssassinsCreed game. Had so much fun working on this project with @Ubisoft earlier this year and I’m excited to share it with you all. Out Nov 10 on major consoles! pic.twitter.com/w1n1ySdZJR — Cody Bellinger (@Cody_Bellinger) November 4, 2020

You can check out a look at Sluggasson in action above. The character seems to be modeled on Bellinger in general and also features his voice. The video indicates that Bellinger also did some motion-capture work for the character. It's unclear exactly where players can find him, but it's sure to be located within hours of folks having their hands on it publicly.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release on November 10th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC. It will also release for the PlayStation 5 when the console releases on November 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Assassin's Creed title right here.

