Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC Leak Reveals Return of Fan-Favorite Character

Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC is bringing back a fan-favorite character, or at least that's what a new leak conveys. After releasing the Wrath Of The Druids earlier this year, Ubisoft is preparing to release Siege Of Paris in a few weeks. After this, in 2022, more DLC will follow. And according to a new leak, this new DLC will include a quest featuring Kassandra, one of the two protagonists players can choose from in Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and a character right up there with Ezio and Bayek as a fan-favorite.

The leak comes the way of prominent and reliable Assassin's Creed leaker, J0nathan, who relays the information courtesy of recent files added to the game. Now, I know what you're wondering: how is this possible? Assassin's Creed Odyssey takes place in Ancient Greece while Assassin's Creed Valhalla takes place in Medieval England. That said, if you completed the former and its DLC, you'll know Kassandra becomes immortal, and even meets Layla Hassan in the modern day. In other words, meeting Eivor isn't a problem.

Unfortunately, the game's files don't disclose many additional details, but J0nathan claims there are files for dialogue between Kassandra and Eivor on Skye Island and this dialogue is related to a quest. For now, it remains unclear how extensive this questline is, but it appears to be more than a cameo and involves the pair tracking down an ancient artifact in classic Assassin's Creed fashion.

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt. While the source in question is typically quite reliable, it doesn't change the fact that all of this is unofficial and subject to change. Datamining leaks, in particular, are quite reliable in terms of validity. It's hard to argue with files anyone can pull from the game. However, datamining leaks can also be misleading and lead to false conclusions. We see it happen all the time with heavily-datamined games like Fortnite, Warzone, and Apex Legends.

For more coverage on Assassin's Creed Valhalla and all things gaming -- including all of the latest leaks, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest official news -- click here. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you want to see Kassandra return via Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC?