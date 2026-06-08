GTA 6 Fans Get Trailer #3 Update

It looks like the GTA 6 trailer may be released soon, according to the latest unofficial update out of Rockstar Games. Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has already confirmed the third trailer will release this summer, but it has not said when. Judging by Red Dead Redemption 2, there should be a third cinematic trailer, and then a gameplay trailer released at the end of summer or early fall. The question is, when will this third cinematic trailer drop? Well, one Grand Theft Auto fan thinks it’s soon, and they have some scientific research to back up the claim.

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One Grand Theft Auto fan — in classic GTA fan fashion — recently began to monitor the oxygen levels around Rockstar North, looking for clues. You know, normal Grand Theft Auto fan stuff. And what they found is that oxygen levels dropped around 20% after 5 PM the other night, suggesting increased oxygen consumption in the area after normal working hours, but why? Well, one implication could be a gathering to watch a new trailer.

What’s Going on After 5 PM at Rockstar North?

“What caught my attention is that oxygen levels dropped to around 20.3% and 20.04% after 5 PM last night,” writes the oxygen level monitor. “That suggests increased oxygen consumption in the area after a typical COB, which is insane to me. This supports what I have said numerous times: there is increased traffic after 5 PM. This wouldn’t happen just for fun – there is actual corporate merit to people gathering past typical open times.”

Is there anything to this? Well, assuming it’s as scientific as it presents, it’s interesting. It would be a stretch to say it’s evidence of an imminent trailer, but it’s interesting, on some level.

Naturally, Rockstar Games has not commented on any of this, and we do not expect this to change for a laundry list of reasons. If it does, though, we will update the story accordingly.

For what it is worth, only a few top-level executives know when the next trailer is going to release, and it’s doubtful it’s even been shown off to developers. And there aren’t enough executives at Take-Two Interactive that could show up to Rockstar North for a viewing to drop the levels that much. So, the theory has some holes in it, but crazier things have been true in the past.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.