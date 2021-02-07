Assassin's Creed Valhalla Fans Furious Over New Discovery

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla fans are furious over the current state of the game following a new discovery on the game's Reddit page. As the Reddit post -- which quickly shot to the top of page -- points out, there are currently nine different armor sets in the game's store, locked behind microtransactions, which means there are roughly as many armor sets locked behind microtransactions as there are in the entire base game. In a free-to-play game or even a multiplayer game with a long tail, this isn't anything out of the ordinary, but this being the case with a premium single-player game isn't as common, and it's enough to have fans irate.

Amplifying the issue, according to the Reddit post, is the fact that all of this has come before Ubisoft has added to the game with any DLC or meaningful content. Now, Valhalla is going to get DLC just like Origins and Odyssey -- the most recent previous entries in the series -- did. And both Origins and Odyssey had similar DLC, but it looks and sounds like Valhalla is a bit more egregious in this regard.

Unfortunately, the Reddit post didn't just shoot to the top of the game's Reddit. It's also been shared on other, larger Reddit pages and is now being picked up by the media. Despite this, Ubisoft still hasn't addressed the feedback. And at this point, it doesn't look like it will. However, if it does, we will be sure to update this story with whatever is provided, salient or not.

This isn't the first time Assassin's Creed has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, but from the time of reveal to now, it's been pretty smooth sailing for Valhalla.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available via the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.