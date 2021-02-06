Steam Makes One of 2016's Best Games Just $1

Steam has made a beloved game just $1 as part of its huge new sale. In 2021, you can't buy much for $1, at least nothing as good as a video game. That said, for a limited time, you can download one of 2016's best games for 100 pennies, or more specifically, you can buy Oxenfree from Night School Studio, for 100 pennies. However, you can only buy the critically-acclaimed game for this price until February 15. After this, the 90 percent discount will vanish and the game will return to its normal price.

Over on Steam, Oxenfree boasts a "Very Positive" user rating, with 92 percent of over 6,600 reviews reviewing the game positively. Meanwhile, the game only requires 3GB of space.

As for the game itself, it's a supernatural thriller that hit back in 2016 and is Night School Studio's best work to date. Not only was it a sleeper hit when it released, but it's one of the best choose-your-own-adventure games of the last generation.

"Oxenfree is a supernatural thriller about a group of friends who unwittingly open a ghostly rift," reads an official pitch of the game. "Play as Alex, a bright, rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother Jonas to an overnight party on an old military island. The night takes a terrifying turn when you unwittingly open a ghostly gate spawned from the island’s cryptic past. How you deal with these events, your peers, and the ominous creatures you’ve unleashed is up to you. YOU determine every aspect of Alex's story while exploring Edwards Island, uncovering the base's dark past, and changing the course of your friends' lives."

