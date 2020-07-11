Assassin's Creed Valhalla Release Date Leaks Online

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's release date has seemingly been revealed. According to an official -- and now-deleted -- Instagram post from Ubisoft, the new installment in the long-running Assassin's Creed series, set to take players to the land of the Vikings, is set to release worldwide via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on November 17. Of course, if the PS5 and Xbox Series X are out by then, the game will likely release for these platforms as well. If not, it will simply hit them after the fact.

As for the date, November 17 is a Tuesday, which is a common day for big games to release, but Ubisoft has used Friday to release the last few Assassin's Creed games. Why is this noteworthy? Because Cyberpunk 2077 is also avoiding the same Friday, November 20. In other words, it's looking increasingly likely one of the next-gen consoles will release on that day, which explains why two massive releases are avoiding the Friday release for that week.

Of course, this information was likely being held for tomorrow's Ubisoft Forward, but Ubisoft has been a leaky ship lately. Just moments before this, the first trailer of Far Cry 6 leaked alongside the game's release date.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on this leak, and it's unlikely it will, especially with Ubisoft Forward set to go down tomorrow. That said, if it does provide a comment, we will be sure to update this post with whatever information is provided.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia and is set to release worldwide on November 17.

"In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you are Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory," reads an official pitch of the game. "Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in your quest to earn your place among the gods in Valhalla."

