Far Cry 6 First Trailer and Release Date Leak Online

Far Cry 6's first trailer and release date have leaked online. Following the leak earlier this week, which revealed the game before Ubisoft had the chance to, the game's first-ever trailer has surfaced online ahead of its unveiling at Ubisoft Forward tomorrow. Alongside the trailer, the game's release date has also leaked. More specifically, the end of the trailer reveals the game will release on February 18, 2021, via the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

Unfortunately, for those hoping to see gameplay of the cross-gen title, the debut trailer features none. Rather, Ubisoft has opted to debut the game with a pre-rendered cinematic trailer, which means it's currently unclear how the game will look running on next-gen or current-gen platforms.

The trailer is not only light on gameplay, but it doesn't reveal a ton about the game's story either, not only because it's in French, but because it appears to serve more as an introduction to the game's backdrop and the game's villain, Anton Castillo.

As you can see, the game takes place in Cuba, which has been swallowed up by a violent revolution. Given the era, the implications are that the game will loosely be a commentary on Castro's regime, or at least the final days of it.

"Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time," reads an official blurb about the game. "As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their ruthless oppression has ignited a revolution."

The trailer doesn't reveal this, but we know from the leak earlier this week that players will play as Dani Rojas, a local of Yaran and a guerrilla fighter trying to liberate the nation. To do this, he will travel across the series' largest map to date, which includes jungles, beaches, and the capital city shown in the trailer above.

