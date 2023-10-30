Ubisoft Discontinuing Multiplayer Support For "Older" Games Including Assassin's Creed 2

Periodically, publishers, particularly those with massive back catalogs, go through their older games and trim the fat, so to speak. Ubisoft is no different and regularly announces that it's dropping support for some of its previous games, especially when it comes to multiplayer support. After all, keeping those servers up and running can be costly, and it's often not cost-effective for a company to do so once the bulk of a game's playerbase has moved on. Of course, that doesn't make it sting any less for those players who do like going back to play those old multiplayer titles, but it doesn't change the fact that Ubisoft is going to discontinue online services for ten more games on January 25, 2024.

What Games Will Ubisoft Discontinue?

(Photo: Ubisoft)

In total, there will be ten games discontinued next year. The bulk of these games come from the Assassin's Creed franchise, with four games from the series losing multiplayer. It's also important to note that Ubisoft will be shutting down support for some games across multiple consoles. Below, you'll find a list of all ten games and what platforms are losing multiplayer support.

Assassin's Creed 2 – Xbox 360

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood – Mac

Assassin's Creed Liberation HD – PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Assassin's Creed Revelations – PC

Ghost Recon Future Soldier – PC

Heroes of Might and Magic VI – PC

NCSI - PC

Splinter Cell: Conviction – Xbox 360

R.U.S.E. – PC

Trials Evolution – PC

Losing any of these games from multiplayer play is a big loss for fans, but Trials Evolution might sting the most. Not that modern Trials games aren't solid, but Evolution seemed like the franchise's sweet spot, and now PC players won't be able to test their mettle against friends and strangers. The four Assassin's Creed games no longer having multiplayer might not be as impactful because most players going back to those games are likely there for the single-player content. That said, it does stink that players will no longer get to dive into the multiplayer modes of those older titles in the series.

It's also worth noting that it's not just the multiplayer modes that are affected. Players will also not be able to unlock Ubisoft Connect rewards from these ten titles. If you have points sitting in your account balance and want to grab one of the rewards from any of these games, you'd best do so before the option goes away in January.

Ubisoft Upcoming Games

Even with all of these games going away soon, Ubisoft already has several more games on its docket for the next few years. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora launches on December 7, and Xdefiant will hopefully launch sometime this fall, though that game has had several issues getting out the door. Next year could be even better with Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Star Wars Outlaws, Assassin's Creed Codename Jade, and Assassin's Creed Infinity all currently slated for 2024.