Astro Bot and the 5 Other GOTY Contenders So Far

When looking at Game of the Year, there are multiple factors to consider: critical reception, general consumer reception, and popularity. There are other variables that can be rolled into the methodology, but for the most part, this is the trio making up the formula. A popular game doesn't always mean a great game though. Millions buy Madden every year, but they all insist it is more torture than entertainment. High review scores aren't the sole determiner either. If a game gets ultra high review scores, but only 50,000 people play it, it's hardly relevant. Further, critics aren't the only consumers of games, so general consumer reception is also important. As for why only six games? It is simple: that is how many games were nominated for the category at The Game Awards last year.

DISCLAIMER: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is probably the best thing released this year, but it is an expansion. Expansions and DLC are not up for consideration, nor are remasters or remakes that by and large just replicate their predecessor. This further rules out the likes of The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Persona 3 Reloaded, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

Astro Bot

Astro Bot from Team ASOBI and PlayStation is currently the highest rated game of the year, sitting at a 94 on Metacritic. This is a two whole points higher than its biggest competition. In this sense, it may be the current leader in the Game of the Year race.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the second highest rated game of 2024, with a 92 on Metacritic. What the Square Enix developed and published game has in its favor compared to Astro Bot is a larger commercial impact. Yet, it being a sequel and technically a remake may work against it.

Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong from Game Science has heartily outsold every game on this list, making it the biggest release so far this year. However, its lower Metacritic score works against it. Further, it remains unclear how well it has performed outside of China.

Animal Well

There is often an honorary indie game in the Game of the Year conversation. So far, it looks like that indie game will be Animal Well or Balatro. And right now we have Animal Well from Billy Basso nudging it out thanks to its slightly superior Metacritic score and seemingly bigger commercial pop.

Tekken 8

A fighting game will almost certainly never win Game of the Year again. Those days are long past us. That said, Tekken 8 from Bandai Namcois one of the best fightings games of this generation and one of the highest-rated games of this year. It's time for the storied series to get some recognition with a Game of the Year nominee.

Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 from Arrowhead Game Studios is 2024's biggest surprise. Its lackluster post launch support inevitably is going to hold it back, but there was a time where everyone was playing and loving Helldivers 2, which is no doubt the best online game so far this year.

Honorable Mentions: