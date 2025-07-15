Diablo 4 Rolls Back Latest Patch After It Breaks the Game

Last week, Blizzard revealed a pretty beefy set of Diablo 4 patch notes. Today, July 15th, the latest update went live. It brings in a ton of balance updates and fixes to hopefully smooth out some rough edges on the new Season 9 content. In addition to the patch, today marks the start of a new round of the Diablo 4 Gift of the Tree limited-time event. However, many players noted that the latest patch caused the game to continuously crash, to the point that Blizzard is now rolling back its latest update to investigate.

Diablo 4 Version 2.3.1 was released on July 15th for all platforms. Shortly after the patch went live, players started to report consistent crashing across all platforms. Players made their frustrations clear as the @Diablo account on X shared details for the return of the Gift of the Tree event. Rather than express excitement about the bonus Whisper Caches, comments like “Please fix keeps crashing” are rolling in instead. The r/Diablo 4 Reddit is also filling up with frustrated comments from players just trying to enjoy the game but struggling with crashing and other glitches following the July 15th patch.

Now, a post on the Blizzard Support forums reveals that the Diablo 4 patch has been rolled back, at least for PC players. The post comes from Community Manager Marcoose, who says, “We are rolling back our PC clients from 2.3.1 to 2.3.0 while we investigate some crashes. Thanks for your patience.”

Console Players Hope for Patch Rollback Amidst Constant Diablo 4 Crashes

Diablo 4 player @DragonLabmO reshared the post to the r/Diablo4 subreddit, where gamers are sharing their thoughts on this latest snag with the game. And players are understandably pretty frustrated. While rolling back the patch for PC shows that Blizzard is aware of the issues players are having, many are frustrated to see that the patch hasn’t yet been rolled back for consoles. At least, not officially. Some players on Xbox report finding that the patch has been reversed with a recent 42GB update, but PlayStation gamers are still struggling to play Diablo 4.

Whatever is causing the game to crash on PC certainly seems to be impacting console players. But even if the patch isn’t yet rolled back on your platform, at least it appears Blizzard is looking into the issue. Hopefully, a new patch will be released soon to reintroduce the updates and stabilize the game.

For now, gamers on PC looking for today’s Diablo 4 update will no longer be able to download the patch. As for console players, it’s unclear exactly whether the patch will be fully rolled back on those platforms. Although gamers on Reddit report getting a rollback patch on Xbox, this doesn’t look to be officially announced by Blizzard. As for PlayStation, it appears the crashing issues and other glitches are still persisting for that platform at this time.

