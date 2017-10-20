The Atari Pong Table Gets A Distribution Deal, One Step Closer To Landing In Living Rooms

In case you retro-heads were looking for some interesting news this evening, we’ve got it – you may soon be able to pick up your own Pong table for your gaming cave.

The Table Pong Project, which previously found crowdfunding success and was being worked on for general release, has just gotten some big news, as, according to Arcade Heroes, it has found a major distributor that will go a long way in sending these tables out to those that want them.

Per an announcement, Calinfer S.A. has announced a partnerhip with UNIS Technology – also known as Universal Space – to distribute the tales, as well as take care of manufacturing and sales.

“We are excited to announce that UNIS has partnered with Calinfer S.A., the inventor of the Atari Pong Table to manufacture, market and sell this product around the world.

“Atari Pong is recognized globally and the pending release of a consumer home table product already has a tremendous response from the media.

“UNIS Technology is excited to work with Calinfer on this incredible product.”

That said, there doesn’t appear to be any new details regarding the item’s distribution, though it’ll likely be ready to go sometime in 2018.

As you can see from the video below, the Table Pong Project looks like a faithful recreation of the classic arcade game, but with 3D objects and a brighter display for all players to enjoy. It also has a number of features, including a built-in clock, the ability to stream music, the option to charge USB devices, and act as a regular, small table.

Calinfer detailed the project more like this: “Table Pong is inspired by the classic Atari game. There are no screens or digital software; the game is recreated with motors, rails, pulleys, and magnets.

“Five motors drive the mechanism combining angles to simulate the 2D movement. The header controls the ball from underneath the playing field through magnetic forces. The short bars and the ball sit on top of the playing field creating magic for people of all ages.

“With Table Pong you will experience the Atari Pong game on a whole new dimension.”

It definitely looks like it’d do a world of good in our office…