Atari Reveals New Console Pre-Sale Date, Price, and More

This morning Atari revealed that pre-sales for its new Atari VCS console will kick off on May 30. You’ll be able to order yours through IndieGogo, which already has a live page for the Atari VCS that you’ll definitely want to bookmark if you’re planning on snatching one of these up. If you plan on becoming an early adopter, you’ll have some unique incentives to look forward to.

IndieGogo’s pre-sale will only be live for a limited time, and will feature the Atari VCS Collector’s Edition, which boasts some old-school wood paneling on the front. The Atari VCS Onyx will also be available to order for those of you who prefer something sleek and black. Orders will start at $199, and Atari plans to get the first wave of VCS consoles shipped by spring of 2019.

“We continue moving forward on the Atari VCS project and are excited to see this pre-sale kickoff and to share more updates with our fans as we look toward the first shipments,” notes Michael Arzt, Atari COO of Connected Devices. “We are building outstanding teams and forging alliances that will make this product great and truly worthy of the Atari VCS name. Expert hardware partners are helping make this project possible and we couldn’t be more pleased with their contributions.”

This morning’s press release does reveal a few technical details. The Atari VCS will be powered by AMD Radeon graphics tech, and will be capable of pushing media content at 4K, 60 fps. The console will have an internal hard drive, and features expandable memory as well. Other features include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB 3.0 support.

There are still many unanswered questions — technical and performance questions, specifically — but Atari noted that full product specs will be posted on the pre-sale listing. Atari is well aware that we still have questions. The press release states that Atari “…appreciates the community’s intense curiosity about VCS games and content, hardware specifications, production timelines and other key information, and is confident that it is putting the right pieces in place for a successful product and launch.”

We’re excited to see and learn more. Atari has already revealed that its console will in fact have access to all of the most celebrated arcade classics that put the company on the map, as well as more modern content. This isn’t just a games console, though. It sounds like Atari is positioning the VCS to be a well-rounded multimedia hub. Will that versatility pay off, or will it isolate enthusiasts who just want a new Atari console to game on? We should have a much better idea at the end of May.