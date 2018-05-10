Atomic Heart Trailer Reveals Incredible BioShock-Like Shooter

Atomic Heart is what I would imagine happened if Fallout, BioShock, and Nier: Automata got drunk in a bar somewhere in the Soviet Union and had a love child. Seriously, it may sound weird but that is also exactly what is happening in the upcoming first-person shooter seen in the trailer above.

Developed by Mundfish, a Moscow company, the title is in equal parts action-packed as it is just plain weird. According to the game’s Steam listing:

Atomic Heart is an adventure first-person shooter, events of which unfold in an alternative universe, during the high noon of the Soviet Union. The main character of the game is a special agent, who was sent to a highly secret object by the Soviet government after it went radio silent.

Soviet setting with a pitch of insanity, action-packed gameplay and a thrilling story will keep you entertained for the whole duration of your journey into the world of Atomic Heart. Unfold the secrets, restore peace and order, and show the Motherland what you got!

Players will also be faced with “mind-boggling” abominations when they inadvertently step right into the middle of a huge robot revolution. The dead are coming back up to say hey, creepy experiments are coming for their own piece of player pie, and overall the progression promises just a really good time.

In a recent blog post on the game’s official website, the horrors found in the game all center around Facility No 3826:

“There are rumours between the workers of the facility – the mind-boggling, horrible ones. Tales of the dead rising back up and walking among the living, the abomination of an experiment conducted by Dr. Stockhausen himself…. Look for all the clues leading to the horrible revelation, if you dare!”

There is also a little lovin’ to experience as well, though not necessarily for the player. One of the hints into the upcoming game is that there is a horror story players will find that revolves around two employees of this dreaded facility – and we’re going to go ahead and go out on a limb here and say it doesn’t end well for the pair.

We don’t have a release date yet for the game, though its Steam page says it is slated for a 2018 release.