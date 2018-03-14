Attack Of The Evil Poop: Not A Crappy Game Is Real, And It’s Coming To PC

Well that’s a crappy way to start 2018 – literally. In the age of the strangest of the strange (looking at you, Dream Daddy), developers are continuing to out-do each other in the world of weird. The latest game to step up to the plate is perfect for those who like to overuse the poop emoji, Attack of the Evil Poop: Not a Crappy Game.

When we first heard about the game, we honestly thought it was a joke – but it looks like the joke is on us because it actually looks fun, albeit a little (a lot) gross.

The game is developed by one person; a Professor of Videogame Design and Digital Animation from Chile. Alejandro Navarro Hojman created this game under the company name Ascend Digitally and he definitely had a lot to say in a recent press release:

“Do you imagine, that every time we go to the toilet, our body would talk to us and would tell us: “You are not feeding me correctly!”, right? Well, in fact, it does, but we don’t listen to it, from now on, diplomacy, patience, and sympathy are gone! Your body is on a strike and it won’t be the one who will continue talking to you…You will have to deal directly with its subordinates!

The main goal is to survive the many and various attacks from these little disgusting enemies, before they finish all your toilet paper rolls or before your girlfriend enter the toilet and discovers your dark secret. With an environment almost completely destructible, a store served by a little mouse who will supply you with items and weapons in exchanged for golden corns and a meals menu from which your next enemy will depend on.

I hope people will enjoy this game as much as I have done meanwhile I was creating it, laughing a lot at the foolish things that appear at this game. I think we need more humor and the fact of laughing at these very simple things, make us to be nearer and humanize us. After all, who hasn’t ever been through an embarrassing moment related to this?”

For those interested in attacking some poop, you can check out their crowdfunding page here, which has 9 days left of its campaign.