Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Seems to Be Getting a Director’s Cut

A new leak from an industry insider points to the release of a Director’s Cut version of Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora later this year. This would line up nicely with the release of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is set to release in theaters on December 19th. The game was released in 2024 and saw a mixed reception. Many praised it for its visuals and environment, but others criticized it for following Ubisoft’s typical open-world formula. A Director’s Cut edition of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora would likely see additional improvements on the game and come bundled with all released DLC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tom Henderson reports that Ubisoft is considering an Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Director’s Cut this year. Aligning this release with the upcoming film is a good way to boost sales and get these closer to where Ubisoft wants them. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora already has a Deluxe, Gold, and Ultimate Edition, but a Director’s Cut Edition would be the best way to play if you haven’t already or haven’t played the DLCs.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Na’vi and Human.

Other titles have received Director’s Cuts in the past. These enhanced versions come with quality-of-life improvements, visual upgrades, and more. Those who already own the game may be able to purchase an upgrade to get these benefits as well. Anyone who has yet to purchase Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora likely won’t have a better chance than this. That said, Ubisoft games notoriously go on sale and fans may be able to pick it up for cheap.

It remains to be seen whether or not Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Director’s Cut is coming, but it certainly makes sense. Ubisoft has released the second DLC for Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and following this up with the rumored Director’s Cut would be a good way to capitalize on the good press.