Star Wars Outlaws Update Brings New Free Content Alongside Latest DLC

The open-world Star Wars Outlaws lets gamers live their best galactic life. After releasing in late 2024, the game has seen a few updates bringing in new content and bug fixes. Ubisoft has also released a few paid DLC story packs, including today’s new A Pirate’s Fortune DLC. Alongside the latest paid DLC, Star Wars Outlaws also got a free update today to bring in a few new bits of content and bug fixes for all players. Title update 1.6 is available today, May 15th, for all Star Wars Outlaws platforms, including PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

The new title update arrives right alongside the paid A Pirate’s Fortune Story Pack. The pack is now available to purchase for $14.99. It adds new story content, quests, and a new area to explore. As its title suggests, the latest Star Wars Outlaws DLC has a pirate theme, bringing you into contact with veteran pirate Hondo Ohnaka. Gamers who bought the Gold Edition of Star Wars Outlaws should already have the download available. Regardless of whether you plan to buy the latest DLC, the new update will bring in some gameplay improvements and fixes for all players.

Today’s Star Wars Outlaws patch adds a few new gameplay abilities, including free-fire while riding the speeder, the ability to holster and swap between two-handed weapons and the blaster, and additional passive systems you can equip to the Trailblazer. In addition, the update brings in new space contracts for all players, with a variety of challenge types available. There’s also a pretty lengthy list of bug fixes with this Star Wars Outlaws update, which should improve the overall experience across platforms.

Today’s star wars outlaws patch should smooth out combat

For a comprehensive list of the changes in today’s free Star Wars Outlaws update, check out the full patch notes as shared by Ubisoft:

Highlights

Added the ability to free-fire Kay’s blaster while riding the speeder

Added the ability to holster and swap between two-handed weapons and Kay’s blaster

Added the ability to equip new passive systems to the Trailblazer for additional gameplay effects

Added new space contracts for all players that include multiple challenge types

Fixed an issue where the Hidden Riches intel could not be completed

General Gameplay

Improved shooting when behind cover to prevent hitting the environment

Fixed an issue where certain intel quests could not be completed if intel was found before picking up the quest

Improved enemy AI when moving to cover/being suppressed

Fixed an issue where Kay could get trapped when respawning in a restricted room on Toshara

Improved Kay’s movement animations on stairs and slopes

Adjusted effects of getting ionized in space

Fixed space NPCs going “out of bounds” when in combat

Miyuki Traders have been upgraded to full vendors and now sell passive system upgrades in addition to previous resource items

Fixed issue where the Ion upgrade of the smoke bomb was inconsistent in ionizing enemies

Fixed issue where melee finishers sometimes wouldn’t trigger if the blaster is overheated

Fixed issue where configurations with improved heat capacity from upgrades and gear would risk overheating the blaster if quick switching modules when near the overheat threshold

Crimson Reign gear set has a reduced cooldown on Stun Shot for each enemy caught within all variants of the Smoke Bomb

Outlaw Belt has a reduced cooldown and increased duration of the supercooled state when swapping between Kay’s blaster modules. Additional HUD feedback has been added for the duration and cooldown

Fixed an issue where shields would not protect Kay from direct impact explosive projectiles

Performance improvements during climbing

Improved attaching and releasing input when using the grappling hook

Fixed an issue where Kay would move slowly when aiming during strafing in certain areas

Kay no longer gains adrenaline during standing jumps on the speeder

Kay is now thrown off the speeder when hit by a melee attack

Improved cases where dropping weapons could result in clipping

Kay now exits scoping when staggered

Fixed an issue where the Glowlamp would disable when entering vents

Performance

Fixed an issue where the game could crash when activating FSR3 Frame Gen and Freesync Premium Pro HDR

Graphics

RTXDI improvements

Ray Reconstruction improvements

UI, HUD and Settings

Fixed an issue where a vendor’s purchase screen was unable to be closed when the items list was empty

Fixed an issue where the incorrect journal entries would be highlighted when hovering over a different entry

Audio

Fixed an issue where crew members lines would be played at incorrect times

Cinematics

Improved instances where props were missing/floating in certain cinematics

Camera

Fixed an issue with camera jittering and clipping while on the speeder

Worlds, Fauna and Flora

Fixed an issue where the surrounding environment would not reflect correct time of day

Fixed an issue where color banding was present in the sky on Consoles

Accessibility

Added accessibility shortcut allowing high contrast, auto run, and menu narration to be toggled without accessing menus

Gadget wheel can now be set to a toggle rather than a button hold

HUD background transparency and colors can now be adjusted

High contrast UI setting now also affects headings in settings menus

Gameplay high contrast transparency now affects darker colors more evenly

Map menu narration now reads whether a location is on another planet

Fixed an issue where remapping breaks sabacc controls

Fixed an issue where high contrast mode settings menu preview did not match how the transparency slider works in the game

Fixed an issue where some HUD icons were hard to see when high contrast HUD was enabled

Fixed an issue where large HUD text would be larger than its background

Fixed an issue where autowalk was not available when using a controller on PC, or on consoles

Fixed an issue where the Trailblazer was not displayed correctly in high contrast mode when damaged

Auto-vault no longer triggers if the fall will kill Kay

Miscellaneous

Reduced instances of environmental clothes clipping

MAIN & SIDE QUESTS (beware of spoilers)

Akiva

The Veteran

Fixed an issue where the speeder was unable to be interacted with after a cutscene

Kijimi

Breakout

Fixed an issue where Kay could get stuck dismounting the speeder when exiting the factory tunnel

Other

Revelator

Fixed an issue where Kay could get stuck if walking behind the turbolift while joining Sliro’s detail

Fixed an issue where a ladder could not be interacted with if Kay respawns

Known Issue

Contraband contracts